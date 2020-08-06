Ambedkar statue works will begin by month-end: Andhra's Krishna Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works related to the installation of a 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will begin on 20.22 acres in Swaraj Maidan by this month-end, Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz said. It may be noted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone of the gigantic statue on July 8 through a video link. In a review meeting held at his camp office here on Wednesday, he directed officials concerned to transfer the land in Swaraj Maidan to the social welfare department from water resources department.

Of the total, 10.33 acres is empty and 32 buildings of various government offices are situated on the remaining land. The Collector directed the officials to make arrangements for demolishing the structures and hand-over the land to the social welfare department. Apart from the statue, a memorial building, a library, a study centre and an open air theatre will also come up on the ground, he added.