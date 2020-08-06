STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP suspends Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board member Ramana for criticizing party

Ramana had written an article in a vernacular newspaper in which he questioned his party’s stand on Amaravati.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:48 AM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member Dr OV Ramana

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member Dr OV Ramana (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has suspended party member and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member Dr OV Ramana from the party for “breach of discipline”. The suspension comes a day after Ramana, who was with the TDP and joined the BJP in November last, had expressed critical views of the party’s stand regarding the three-capital issue.

Ramana had written an article in a vernacular newspaper in which he questioned his party’s stand on Amaravati. “The former state chief was in support of Amaravati. But the new chief said that the Centre would not intervene. This conflicting stand has resulted in people losing faith in the BJP,” Ramana said in his article.

