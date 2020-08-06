BS-IV vehicle registration scam: Former MLA Prabhakar to be released on bail

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy, who were arrested in the BS-IV vehicle registration scam, were granted bail by an Anantapur court on Wednesday.

As many as 38 cases were filed against the duo for allegedly converting the scrap vehicles as BS-IV vehicles and getting them registered. Earlier, the accused secured bail in 35 cases. On Wednesday, the court granted them bail in three remaining cases and the duo will be released from Kadapa subjail on Thursday.