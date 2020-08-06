Three-capital issue deadline ends for Andhra CM Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu yet to reveal his cards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who gave a 48-hour deadline to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate on three-capital issue two days ago, did not make any announcement on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Naidu urged the Centre to intervene in the issue and asked the people to raise their voice against the State government’s three-capital move.

Reiterating his demand that Jagan dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate, Naidu remarked, “The YSRC leaders have run away from our challenge. Jagan says he comes from a family that never breaks promises, but his actions speak otherwise.”

The Chief Minister does not have confidence in his decisions and is scared of facing the people on the capital issue, Naidu observed. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of Lord Rama temple at Ayodhya, he said it was the solution to the long-pending issue. “Just like how sacred soil and water were brought from 2,000 shrines and 100 rivers for Ayodhya, soil and water were brought from 171 shrines and 35 rivers for Amaravati’s foundation. Modi had brought with him soil from Parliament and water from Yamuna River when he laid Amaravati’s foundation stone,” Naidu recalled.

Even Parliament was witness to Modi assuring the people of AP that he would do everything possible to develop Amaravati, he asserted. Alleging that the Congress made a mistake by bifurcating the State and paid a heavy price for it, Naidu said people, including some YSRC activists, were making fervent appeals to the government to stop destroying Amaravati. Playing the videos of YSRC leaders’ comments on retaining Amaravati as the capital during the 2019 elections, Naidu questioned, “Does it not amount to back-stabbing people?”