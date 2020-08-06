Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences to get 370 staff soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said doctors and nurses are being recruited in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) to overcome shortage of staff. Speaking at a review meeting on Covid-19 here on Wednesday, the minister said 370 medical staff, including 213 staff nurses, will be appointed on outsourcing basis. About 55 doctors will be appointed immediately. Paramedical staff and data entry operators will also be appointed.