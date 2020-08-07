3.7 lakh retired government staff paid pension for July: Andhra Employees' JAC Amaravati president

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over half of the 3.7 lakh retired government employees were paid pension for July, and by Friday, the amount for the remaining pensioners will be deposited in their bank accounts, Andhra Pradesh Employees’ State JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswaralu said, quoting officials.

Addressing media persons at Revenue Bhavan on Thursday, he condemned reports that appeared in a section of the media stating there is a delay in payment of pension. He claimed that certain forces were trying to create a rift between the State government, employees and the pensioners.He said salaries of all government employees have been credited on August 3. Despite financial problems due to COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to clear the salary dues for the last two months .

“In Telangana, they are yet to announce Interim Relief (IR), while in AP, 27 per cent of IR is paid to both employees and retired employees. Furthermore, the Chief Minister agreed to allocate house sites to house-less and retired employees on the lines of allocation of house sites to the poor,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Retired Employees’ Union general secretary G Jayababu urged those who are trying to create a rift between the government and the retired employees to desist from indulging in such a propaganda.

APSRTC Employees’ Union State president YV Rao condemned the reports and said if not for Jagan Mohan Reddy, APSRTC employees would not be government employees today.