After Lebanon, is Vizag’s ammonium nitrate safe?

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after an ammonium nitrate explosion in Lebanon claimed hundreds of lives, concerns are being raised over the storage of large quantities of the chemical in Visakhapatnam. Sources in the Customs department said neither the port nor container freight stations (CFS) have even a single tonne of ammonium nitrate, but nine private warehouses have about 19,000 tonnes of the chemical.

As for ammonium nitrate not being stored at the port, the sources said, “There is no delay in granting clearances. The process is completed in three to four days and the stock is immediately dispatched to the end user.” Cargo is kept in the CFS, and no clearances are given unless a licence from the department concerned is produced, they added. “There is a protocol for hazardous chemicals. The CFS has a proper safety apparatus,” a source said.

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma sought stringent regulations over the storage and transport of the chemical in Vizag. In a letter to the Union home secretary, he said the Home Ministry should direct states to ensure close surveillance over import, storage and distribution of ammonium nitrate consignments.

He said rules stipulate rigorous norms for storing chemicals, and local authorities must conduct surprise inspections to detect lapses. “Trucks carrying the chemicals should be fitted with GPS devices so they can be tracked. In Visakhapatnam and elsewhere, it was earlier reported that truckloads of chemicals have disappeared,” he pointed out.

In 2017, India imported 275,822 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, and presently, about the same amount is imported. Visakhapatnam Port alone witnessed imports to the tune of 2,60,505 tonnes in 2018-19, he said. The Beirut accident involved only 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, while in Visakhapatnam alone, at any given time, there is a minimum stock of 30,000 tonnes. Six warehouses stock the chemical, and local authorities hardly inspect them to ensure compliance with the storage rules, he said.

He said he was not sure if the private firms concerned have emergency plans approved by the authorities to deal with emergencies, and added that it would be dangerous if an accident takes place in Visakhapatnam, as there are hazardous industries and residential colonies nearby.

Meanwhile, private importers said 2 lakh metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate is being imported from Russia through the Visakhapatnam port. It is then shifted to warehouses in Mindi. According to Shravan shipping MD G Samba Siva Rao, there are nine exclusive warehouses for ammonium nitrate in Mindi. “The cargo is despatched to end user within 30 days. As per the safety protocol, they do not store more than 5,000 tonnes in each warehouse,” he said, and added that warehouses in the city presently have 19,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The chemical is transported to Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra from Vizag.

Samba Siva Rao said CISF personnel count each bag of ammonium nitrate before allowing it to be taken from the port. “Details of the stock are uploaded on the Home Ministry website. Warehouses have all safety equipment, CCTV cameras, armed security personnel, advanced fire-fighting systems, and follow all parameters,” he said, and added that mock drills are held to ensure preparedness.

Suggestions of EAS Sarma

Periodical surprise inspections of all warehouses and retail outlets storing ammonium nitrate

Officers who didn’t comply with inspection schedules must give an explanation

End-use of ammonium nitrate to be scrutinised

Illegal quarrying to be stopped immediately