STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

After Lebanon, is Vizag’s ammonium nitrate safe?

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma sought stringent regulations over the storage and transport of the chemical in Vizag.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-finance secretary EAS Sarma

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after an ammonium nitrate explosion in Lebanon claimed hundreds of lives, concerns are being raised over the storage of large quantities of the chemical in Visakhapatnam. Sources in the Customs department said neither the port nor container freight stations (CFS) have even a single tonne of ammonium nitrate, but nine private warehouses have about 19,000 tonnes of the chemical.

As for ammonium nitrate not being stored at the port, the sources said, “There is no delay in granting clearances. The process is completed in three to four days and the stock is immediately dispatched to the end user.” Cargo is kept in the CFS, and no clearances are given unless a licence from the department concerned is produced, they added. “There is a protocol for hazardous chemicals. The CFS has a proper safety apparatus,” a source said.

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma sought stringent regulations over the storage and transport of the chemical in Vizag. In a letter to the Union home secretary, he said the Home Ministry should direct states to ensure close surveillance over import, storage and distribution of ammonium nitrate consignments.

He said rules stipulate rigorous norms for storing chemicals, and local authorities must conduct surprise inspections to detect lapses. “Trucks carrying the chemicals should be fitted with GPS devices so they can be tracked. In Visakhapatnam and elsewhere, it was earlier reported that truckloads of chemicals have disappeared,” he pointed out.

In 2017, India imported 275,822 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, and presently, about the same amount is imported. Visakhapatnam Port alone witnessed imports to the tune of 2,60,505 tonnes in 2018-19, he said. The Beirut accident involved only 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, while in Visakhapatnam alone, at any given time, there is a minimum stock of 30,000 tonnes. Six warehouses stock the chemical, and local authorities hardly inspect them to ensure compliance with the storage rules, he said.

He said he was not sure if the private firms concerned have emergency plans approved by the authorities to deal with emergencies, and added that it would be dangerous if an accident takes place in Visakhapatnam, as there are hazardous industries and residential colonies nearby.

Meanwhile, private importers said 2 lakh metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate is being imported from Russia through the Visakhapatnam port. It is then shifted to warehouses in Mindi. According to Shravan shipping MD G Samba Siva Rao, there are nine exclusive warehouses for ammonium nitrate in Mindi. “The cargo is despatched to end user within 30 days. As per the safety protocol, they do not store more than 5,000 tonnes in each warehouse,” he said, and added that warehouses in the city presently have 19,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The chemical is transported to Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra from Vizag.

Samba Siva Rao said CISF personnel count each bag of ammonium nitrate before allowing it to be taken from the port. “Details of the stock are uploaded on the Home Ministry website. Warehouses have all safety equipment, CCTV cameras, armed security personnel, advanced fire-fighting systems, and follow all parameters,” he said, and added that mock drills are held to ensure preparedness.

Suggestions of EAS Sarma

Periodical surprise inspections of all warehouses and retail outlets storing ammonium nitrate
Officers who didn’t comply with inspection schedules must give an explanation
End-use of ammonium nitrate to be scrutinised
Illegal quarrying to be stopped immediately

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EAS Sarma ammonium nitrate Vizag Lebanon blast
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp