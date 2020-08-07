Andhra Deputy CM Krishna Srinivas warns private hospitals against fleecing coronavirus patients

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has warned that stern action will be taken against private hospitals if they collect exorbitant fee from patients for Covid-19 related services.

Nani, along with Deputy Chief Minister (Excise, Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy, and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, visited the State Covid Hospital attached to SVIMS here on Thursday. Wearing PPE suits, the ministers inspected the isolation ward and enquired patients about the medical services being provided to them.

Later, the ministers, along with Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta, participated in a Covid-19 review meeting. Nani directed the district administration to arrange more beds keeping in view the rise in corona cases in Chittoor. The Medical and Health Department should ensure proper treatment to non-corona patients, while extending medicare to corona cases. The private hospital managements should come forward to support the government in its fight against the Covid pandemic, he said.

“Nutritious food should be served to patients undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals and corona care centres. An awareness should also be created among the recovered patients about donation of plasma to combat coronavirus effectively. Information pertaining to admission of patients, availability of beds and discharges should be displayed at the Covid hospitals on a daily basis. Orders were issued for recruitment of medical and paramedical staff to overcome the staff shortage in Covid hospitals in the State,” the minister said.

Explaining the Covid situation, the collector said 1.9 lakh samples have been tested till date. Covid cases are being treated in four government and eight private hospitals. About 4,000 to 5,000 samples are being tested a day on an average. The Covid hospitals have 120 beds equipped with ventilators, he said.