Now, YSRC leaders to build temple for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders of Rajampalem village in Gopalapuram mandal of West Godavari district are now constructing a temple for their party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Party leader K Nageswar has taken up the initiative on his own. He is backed by Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatarao, who laid the foundation stone for the temple on Wednesday.

The foundation stone was laid at the same muhurtham as the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Perhaps, it is the first such temple in the State being built for a living person. Such things happened in the past in Tamil Nadu, where the fans of a few popular film personalities constructed temples for ‘hero worship.’

Speaking to TNIE, Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatarao said everyone goes to temple, church and mosque to pray and seek something from God for improving their lives. “It might take some time for their wishes to be fulfilled. But, today, we have a person in the form of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who bestows boons without asking. Despite hardships and obstacles, he had not only kept promises made to every section of the society to take care of their problems, but also implemented programmes, which were not promised. Hence, it is befitting that such a person gets a temple, where people can pay their respects,” the MLA explained.

Recalling the popular schemes introduced by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, when he was Chief Minister, the MLA said the same spirit is being continued by his son, who understood the pulse of the people and their sufferings during his padayatra.

“When our party leader K Nageswar from Rajampalem proposed the idea, I agreed to lay the foundation stone,” the MLA said.The temple, which will come up on five cents of land, is expected to cost Rs 10 lakh and another Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh for the statue of Jagan. The construction of the temple is expected to be completed before December.