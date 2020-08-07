STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SVBC airs special programme on Ayodhya event, says TTD

The TTD further said the SVBC telecast a special programme on the foundation stone laying between 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday.  

Published: 07th August 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (right) looks on in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (right) looks on in Ayodhya. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday clarified that it could not telecast the live proceedings of foundation laying ceremony of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), as the timing clashed with the daily schedule of Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, which is telecast daily between 12 noon and 1 pm.

The TTD said immediately after the live telecast of Kalyanotsavam, the SVBC gave prominence in covering the foundation laying ceremony in the news bulletin that followed the Kalyanotsavam. In an official release, the TTD said the foundation stone was laid at 12.44 pm at Ayodhya and it was carried prominently in the 1 pm bulletin. The TTD further said the SVBC telecast a special programme on the foundation stone laying between 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday.  

This comes after BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that the SVBC had hurt the sentiments of crores of people by ‘intentionally’ not telecasting the live proceedings of the foundation-laying of Ayodhya temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD SVBC Ayodhya event
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp