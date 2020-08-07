SVBC airs special programme on Ayodhya event, says TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday clarified that it could not telecast the live proceedings of foundation laying ceremony of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), as the timing clashed with the daily schedule of Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, which is telecast daily between 12 noon and 1 pm.

The TTD said immediately after the live telecast of Kalyanotsavam, the SVBC gave prominence in covering the foundation laying ceremony in the news bulletin that followed the Kalyanotsavam. In an official release, the TTD said the foundation stone was laid at 12.44 pm at Ayodhya and it was carried prominently in the 1 pm bulletin. The TTD further said the SVBC telecast a special programme on the foundation stone laying between 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday.

This comes after BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that the SVBC had hurt the sentiments of crores of people by ‘intentionally’ not telecasting the live proceedings of the foundation-laying of Ayodhya temple.