STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Chirala weavers have a reason to smile

It may be noted that Chirala, known as the ‘mini Mumbai of Andhra Pradesh’, with 7,000 handloom weavers and 150 master weavers produce handlooms worth Rs 150 to Rs  200 crore worth per month.

Published: 08th August 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

A handloom weaver at work in Mangalgiri on Friday

A handloom weaver at work in Mangalgiri on Friday. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 7,000 weavers and 20,000 ancillary workers of Chirala in Prakasam district, who were bereft of work during lockdown have a reason to smile — some master weavers are placing orders for sarees with them.

"We are happy to resume work again. If earlier we made Rs  1,400 to Rs  1,600 per saree, now it has been reduced to between Rs  1,000 and Rs  1,200. It takes us two days to make a saree as per specifications. My entire family shares the work," 45-year-old G Subba Rao, a weaver of Bandaru Colony, Chirala told TNIE on Friday.

"Almost all the master weavers in Chirala have sarees worth between Rs  300 and Rs  400 crore stocked with them as most shopping malls are closed. Our handloom sarees and silk sarees are in demand across the State, Karnataka, TN and TS among others. Several shopping malls like CMR, RS Brothers, Pothys, and various textile showrooms place bulk orders," Janjanam Srinivasa Rao, another weaver, explained.

It may be noted that Chirala, known as the 'mini Mumbai of Andhra Pradesh', with 7,000 handloom weavers and 150 master weavers produce handlooms worth Rs 150 to Rs  200 crore worth per month. But ever since lockdown, life has come to a grinding halt for the weavers due to absence of work.

So much so that many weavers have diversified into various fields due to lockdown. The government has provided financial support to around 7,500 handloom weavers in and around Chirala for the 2019-20 fiscal.

After a door-to-door survey for 2020-21, officials prepared a list with 6,915 beneficiaries. "Compared to previous fiscal, the number of beneficiaries have reduced as some weavers diversified into various fields. We are providing loans to the cooperative societies and for non-cooperative society members we are providing Mudra loans on subsidy. However, this is a hard time for the handloom weavers," Handlooms and Textiles Assistant Director J Sivannarayana said.

Stating that handloom weavers were bereft of any benefit given by Cooperative Societies, Subba Rao said some leaders get the benefit by submitting false reports and information to the government. Furthermore, the weavers are a happy lot following the recent High Court status quo order regarding a handloom park site.

"It is a happy sign for all of us.  At least now, the works on the much-delayed handloom park in the 26.81 acres of land situated at Nayinapalli in Challareddy Palem panchayat of Vetapalem mandal may gain pace. The HC had issued the status quo order to prevent the government from taking over the lands for distribution of house sites among the poor. We hope the government will look into the matter and come forward with a comprehensive action plan to fulfill the handloom weavers' wish to have a handloom park," B Jwala Narasimham, a handloom weavers community leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chirala weavers Andhra Pradesh weavers National Handloom Day Weavers lockdown
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp