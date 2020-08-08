STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, COVID-19 test not needed to get admitted in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

Each Community Health Centre will be given 5-10 beds with oxygen supply, and patients who don’t respond positively to treatment will be shifted to a COVID hospital at the earliest.

A damaged ambulance service was parked at srinivasam in Tirupati on Friday

A damaged ambulance service was parked at srinivasam in Tirupati on Friday. (Photo| Madhav K, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided that people suffering from fever, breathlessness, and decreasing oxygen levels will be admitted to hospitals even before they are tested for COVID-19. The aim is to reduce the number of deaths due to the virus, as such patients are at a higher risk, and waiting for test results would delay their treatment.

Each Community Health Centre will be given 5-10 beds with oxygen supply, and patients who don’t respond positively to treatment will be shifted to a COVID hospital at the earliest. This was decided at a review meeting on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh had on Thursday risen to 8.56 per cent, marginally less than the national average of 8.87 per cent. The state’s mortality rate of 0.89 per cent too was better than the national average of 2.07 per cent. However, its recovery rate of 57.36 per cent was less than the national average of 67.62 per cent.

The CM said 85-90 per cent of coronavirus tests are being done in containment zones. Officials said 37,189 beds are available in Covid hospitals, where 16,404 people are being treated, and 4,965 of them are on beds with oxygen supply and ventilators.

Rajya Sabha MP from BJP CM Ramesh tests positive for COVID-19

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CM Ramesh has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted saying that he is “doing fine” and is in isolation

Nellore lockdown till August 23

Lockdown restrictions in Nellore city have been extended till August 23. Shops in the city will be allowed to remain open only between 6 am and 1 pm

