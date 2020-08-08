STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

UK High Commission hails Andhra Pradesh's 3T strategy to control coronavirus

The British High Commission was all praise for the State government’s three-pronged strategy of tracing, testing, and treatment to control and contain the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

British High Commissioner (in-charge) Jan Thomson holds a video conference with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

British High Commissioner (in-charge) Jan Thomson holds a video conference with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The British High Commission was all praise for the State government’s three-pronged strategy of tracing, testing, and treatment to control and contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a video conference with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, British High Commissioner (In-Charge) Jan Thompson said partnership between UK-based National Health Mission and the State in the implementation of 104 and 108 emergency services would lead to adoption of best practices and technology.She also invited the Chief Minister to Britain after the COVID-19 crisis.

Emphasising on mutual cooperation to combat the pandemic, the British High Commissioner said there is an understanding between the United Kingdom (UK) and India in experiments and in production of vaccines and medicines.

"The State is doing a great job in testing and identifying positive cases as well as reducing the mortality rate. We have an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Meditech Zone for mutual assistance in production of equipment and implements to deal with the pandemic. The UK will also encourage start-up companies," Thompson said.

Thanking her for appreciating the State government’s efforts in its fight against coronavirus, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "We are conducting COVID-19 tests on a large-scale in the State. On an average, 62,000 tests are being conducted and 90 per cent of the positive cases are being identified in COVID-19 clusters."

"We are trying to keep down the mortality rate by identifying the positive patients, isolating them and giving them timely treatment. Compared to the national average of 2.07 per cent, the mortality rate in AP is just 0.89 per cent. Our focus is on providing quality treatment. Post bifurcation, AP didn’t have a good hospital network. By the time our government took over, we are evamping the public health infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu initiative. We are also planning to set up 16 more medical colleges (teaching hospitals) in the State," the CM explained.

Jagan said the focus was to develop primary health centres, community health centres, area hospitals, district hospitals and teaching hospitals. Stating that there is no alternative to existing with COVID-19 till we get a vaccine, the Chief Minister said, "We understand that the Oxford University is coming out with a vaccine. AP needs Britain’s help and we are ready to cooperate."

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus British High Commission YS Jagan Mohan Reddy National Health Mission AP 3T strategy
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp