STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 per cent of mobile users addicted to online games

Nitish Chandan, training and policy manager of Cyber Peace Foundation, said children, as well as adults, getting addicted to online games was concerning.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of month-long awareness campaign ‘e-Rakshabandhan’, being jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID), state police and Cyber Peace Foundation, a programme to address the effects of online games and illegal downloads on youths, was organised here on Saturday.

During his address, Nitish Chandan, training and policy manager of Cyber Peace Foundation, said children, as well as adults, getting addicted to online games was concerning, and cited some such popular games that were listed by the World health Organization (WHO).

“Not just bad content and language, children may also fall prey to financial frauds and other scams regularly occurring in the online world,” he noted, and discussed safer ways to access and download games, songs and  movies, amid other things.

“Downloading free content online can affect your devices. Free links can send harmful and irrelevant files to users, and leak private information to scammers. One should avoid downloading unnecessary applications.”

Chandan advised parents to use parental control apps that help in monitoring children’s online activity and prevents them from making online purchases without the knowledge of their guardians.  

In the workshop, CID ADGP PV Sunil Kumar said, “Ten per cent of mobile users are addicted to online games. They can seek help from psychiatrists if they feel that their addiction is becoming severe. For children, parents can restrict their online activity by encouraging them to read books and solve puzzles.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyber Crime Online Games Cyber Peace Foundation
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp