STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

743 TTD staff test positive for COVID-19, three have succumbed, says official

EO Anil Kumar Singh said following COVID guidelines prescribed by the Central and State Governments, the TTD resumed darshan for pilgrims from June 11 onwards.

Published: 09th August 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tirupati Temple

About 2.38 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in July. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A total of 743 employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) tested positive for COVID-19 after the temple was opened for darshan to devotees following relaxation of lockdown norms.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singh, who interacted with pilgrims and devotees from various parts of the country as part of Dial Your EO programme, said that since the Srivari temple opened for darshan to devotees on June 11, so far, 743 TTD employees tested positive for COVID-19 and of them 402 have recovered and joined duties. Another 338 are undergoing teatment in TTD rest houses-turned-COVID centres at Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam and Madhavam.

“Only three employees succumbed to the virus and we are giving best possible arrangements and treatment to all our employees in the COVID centres,'' he said.

The EO said following COVID guidelines prescribed by the Central and State Governments, the TTD resumed darshan for pilgrims from June 11 onwards.

“Initially everyone appreciated the move of TTD. But as soon as the cases started increasing in Tirupati, the blame was thrown on us by social media and also by some vested persons that we have resumed darshan only to make money. We are spending more money on all facilities of COVID measures rather than what we are making out from pilgrims,'' he said adding that so far devotees expressed immense
satisfaction over the arrangements of darshan, accommodation, Kalyana Katta, laddu, annaprasadam and other facilities made by TTD.

"The cases have not increased in Tirupati alone, but the entire state as well the country is facing a similar problem,” he asserted.

Singhal said about 2.38 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in July.

Speaking to media after the Dial your EO programme, the EO said, though there was a dip in the footfall to Tirumala due to surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, from the past three days, the number of pilgrims picked up again.

"On August 8, about 8500-odd pilgrims had darshan against the quota of 9000 tickets”, he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams COVID-19 cases in TTD
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp