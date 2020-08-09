STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Medical Council warns hospitals against fleecing patients

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

The patients may file complaint before Andhra Pradesh Medical Council. (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) while appreciating the services rendered by the Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) during the COVID-19 pandemic warned of stern action against the errant medical practitioners and corporate hospitals in case they are found charging exorbitant rates.

The Council said it is empowered to take disciplinary action as per AP Medical Practitioners Registration Act and Indian Medical Council (IMC) regulations.

In a press release issued Saturday, APMC chairman Dr B Sambasiva Reddy said the Council is competent to entertain any complaint and decide whether any medical practitioner or a corporate hospital has indulged in any unethical act. Accordingly, action will be taken against the errant medical practitioner or hospital.

He said as per Regulation 1.8 of IMC (Indian Medical Council) regulations, 2002, a physician should announce his fee before rendering service and not after the operation or treatment is underway.

Remuneration received for such services should be in the form and amount specifically announced to the patient at the time the service is rendered. Physicians, rendering service on behalf of the State, have to refrain from anticipating or accepting any consideration, he said.

Sambasiva Reddy further said as per Regulation 3.7 of IMC regulations, 2003, a physician has to clearly display his fee and other charges on the board of his chambers and of the hospitals he is visiting. Prescription should also make clear if the physician himself dispensed any medicine.

All the registered medical practitioners in the state are directed to follow the two regulations in treating the patients in the present epidemic situation and they should not take any undue advantage of the patient’s condition.

The patients may file complaint before Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, if they are aggrieved by the exorbitant fee charged for COVID-19 treatment.

ALSO WATCH:

