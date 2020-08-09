STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Independence Day tableau to highlight fight against COVID-19

The float of SERP will showcase the disbursement of social security pensions, YSR Cheyutha, Aasara and masks manufacturing.

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

There will also be floats showcasing the efforts being made for improving public health (hospital) infrastructure in Andhra. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Tumma Vijaya Kumar Reddy has said that the tableau for the 74th Independence Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMCS) in the city on August 15, will be designed to highlight the state government’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 and other development and welfare initiatives.

Addressing a meeting of higher officials on arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations, held here on Saturday, he said as many as 10 floats are being designed with themes focused on health and other key sectors.

“Four of them will be designed to showcase what the government did from the time the first COVID-19 case was identified in the state. It will highlight the importance being given to tracing, testing and treatment of corona cases. How 150 labs in the state are functioning and how volunteers and Asha workers are striving by undertaking door-to-door survey to combat COVID,” he said.

There will also be floats showcasing the efforts being made for improving public health (hospital) infrastructure in the state under Nadu-Nedu, 108, 104, Sanjeevini, iMASQ buses, he said. According to the I&PR Commissioner, one float will be meant for creating awareness about COVID-19 among the public.

Two floats will highlight the government’s efforts to develop agriculture and allied sectors like Rythu Bharosa, e-Crop system, price stabilisation fund and cold storage units. The float of the Education Department will showcase the efforts of the government to impart quality education to children by adopting high tech, low tech and no tech strategy during COVID crisis. It will also highlight other schemes like Vidya Vasathi, Vidyamrutham, Vidyakalasam etc.

The float of SERP will showcase the disbursement of social security pensions, YSR Cheyutha, Aasara and masks manufacturing. Another float will showcase implementation of NREGS, welfare of migrant workers and provision of `1,000 to every poor family during lockdown along with ration.

The endeavour of frontline COVID warriors, including doctors, paramedics and police personnel, in the fight against the pandemic will also be showcased, Vijaya Kumar Reddy said.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said the focus of the floats from his department will be on efforts of the government in combating coronavirus and strengthening of health infrastructure in the state.

