Boat catches fire, six Andhra fishermen escape unhurt

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Six fishermen had a miraculous escape when a boat in which they were sailing caught fire near fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.



The incident occurred while they were returning in the boat to shore. However, none of them was injured.

Inspector of I Town police station Umakanth said the fishermen went for fishing in the morning.



When they were just a few minutes away to reach the shore, fire broke out in the boat. The fishermen said a spark from the boat engine triggered fire, which soon engulfed the boat.



All the fishermen jumped into the sea so as to save themselves and immediately port personnel rescued them, Umakanth said.