Police custody of key accused in child trafficking case extended by three days

The DCP said two cheating cases were booked against Srushti hospital in Telangana.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police custody of the key accused in child trafficking case, managing director of Universal Srushti Hospital P Namrata, along with two others, was extended by three more days on Saturday. After the two-day custody of the main accused ended on Friday, the police sought three more days of custody to further question her in the case. Sources said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and II Town Inspector Venkat Rao have questioned the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastogi told The New Indian Express that the police conducted raids at Srushti and Padmaja hospitals and arrested the accused. “We are collecting evidence and connecting the sequence of events,” he added.

He said that 63 surrogacy cases were recorded in the last three years. But as per preliminary investigation, the number of surrogacy cases crossed double digit. One more case was registered after a couple complained that they were promised to give surrogacy baby in the first week of August. But they were cheated after they paid Rs 30 lakh for surrogacy, the couple alleged in the complaint.

The DCP said two cheating cases were booked against Srushti hospital in Telangana. The doctors and agents promise surrogacy child to childless couple. Subsequently, they get women who want to get rid of pregnancy and give her child as a surrogacy child. He said three cases of child trafficking were registered and one cheating case was also booked.

