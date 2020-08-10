STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's New Industrial Development Policy to boost infrastructure

The objectives of the policy include creating employment for youth of Andhra Pradesh according to their aspirations, and planning a balanced growth across regions and communities.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

ease of doing business

For representational purposes

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government’s Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, to be unveiled on Monday, will focus on providing best-in-class infrastructure, zero-hassle set-up, skilled labour and end-to-end hand-holding support for units to provide an industry-friendly environment on a par with international standards. Emphasis is also being laid on reducing the risk and cost of doing business.

The incentives to be given to industries include reimbursement of 100 per cent stamp duty, power reimbursement of Rs  1 per unit for five years, reimbursement of 100 per cent net SGST for five years, interest subsidy of three per cent for five years, and reimbursement of 25 per cent land conversion charges up to Rs  10 lakh.

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairman RK Roja will unveil the Industrial Development Policy on Monday.Officials said the new policy would focus on 10 sectors, including toys and furniture, footwear and leather, machinery and precision equipment, aerospace and defence, besides the already in-focus sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, electronics and petrochemicals.

The objectives of the policy include creating employment for youth of the State according to their aspirations, and planning a balanced growth across regions and communities, thereby bridging regional and communal fault-lines.

Sources said the policy proposes to focus on food processing, mega bulk drugs, pharma and life sciences parks, mega textile park, textile centre of excellence, and aerospace and defence parks with common testing facilities.Besides supporting MSEs to grow through scale of enterprise reform, the policy aims at  empowering women entrepreneurs of backward communities by creating an enabling environment.

Incentives to promote new industries in AP
To promote the setting up of industries, incentives on power, stamp duty, land conversion charges, investment subsidy and interest subsidy to micro and small enterprises will be given, besides the incentives to SC/ST/BC/minority women entreprene-urs. While incentives to proposed medium, large, and mega proje-cts would be based on employ-ment potential, tailor-made incentives to mega units would be based on their importance to the industry sector, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Industrial development policy
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp