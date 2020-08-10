Second spell of floods begins as Srisailam gets heavy inflows

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With copious rainfall in the upper Krishna Basin, Srisailam reservoir has started receiving the second spell of heavy inflows since the past two days.

As of 6 pm on Sunday, about 2.15 lakh cusecs of water is reaching the reservoir and is likely to remain steady for two to three days, according to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood forecast.

While the inflows to Srisailam are likely to remain over 2 lakh cusecs, the outflow was about 43,900 cusecs by Sunday evening. The water reached 856.27 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 ft and the reservoir has 95.2 TMC of water against its gross FRL capacity of 215.81 TMC.

Inflows from Tungabhadra are also steady. “Due to river flows from upstream areas of River Krishna, Almatti Dam and Narayanpur Dam are getting heavy inflows and since these dams are filled around 80 per cent of the capacity, both the dams are releasing excess water. This is being realised at PD Jurala and Srisailam Dams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively,” the CWC stated, in its daily flood bulletin. While the second spell has started this year, it may be recalled that the Srisailam reservoir received inflows in six spells last year.

The CWC also advised that a close watch has to be maintained for increased inflows likely during the next two to three days in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

The water level in Nagarjuna Sagar is also expected to rise. The inflows on Sunday stood at 42,300 cusecs, while the outflow is at 4,450 cusecs.

The water is at 558.9 feet against its FRL of 590 ft. As the reservoir is about 74 per cent full, the officials noted that it will reach its FRL if stead inflows continue for at least the next two to three weeks.

Prakasam Barrage, on the other hand, has an inflow of about 11,500 cusecs and an outflow of about 10,750 cusecs.