Andhra Pradesh government appoints IIS officer Suresh Kumar as SVBC CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the controversy over the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel’s (SVBC) failure to telecast Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation laying ceremony live, the State government on Monday appointed Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Suresh Kumar Gedala the CEO of SVBC.

Suresh Kumar replaces Nagesh, who was transferred to make way for the IIS officer. The IIS officer was working as the Deputy Director (News), Doordarshan Kendra, Vijayawada prior to his appointment as the CEO of SVBC.

The Director (IIS), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi, placed the services of Suresh Kumar at the disposal of AP on deputation for a period of three years initially.

On July 15, the IIS officer reported to the AP government and on Monday, the government placed his services at the disposal of revenue (endowments) department for posting Suresh Kumar as the CEO of SVBC.

BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who earlier demanded that TTD chief YV Subba Reddy and Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas take action against the CEO of SVBC for hurting the sentiments of Hindus by not live telecasting the Lord Rama temple foundation laying event at Ayodhya, said the change of guard at the SVBC is a victory for the devout.