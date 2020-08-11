STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Jagan seeks Centre's help to ramp up medical infra, says focused strategy paid off

"Andhra Pradesh is a newly formed state. We do not have Tier-I cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai which have all the infrastructure and hospitals," Jagan told PM Modi in a video conference

Published: 11th August 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government is focusing on testing and tracing COVID-19 cases thereby reducing the mortality rate, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sought the support of the Centre to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the state.

"Andhra Pradesh is a newly formed state. We do not have Tier-I cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai which have all the infrastructure and hospitals. The Centre should extend its support in ramping up medical infrastructure in the state,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the video conference held by the latter with Chief Ministers of various states.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state is adopting a focused strategy as part of which tests are being conducted in clusters to identify cases at the earliest. "By this, we were able to identify positive cases and extend medical care to them thereby decreasing the mortality. Through this testing strategy, we are not just giving timely treatment to those affected but also containing the spread of the virus,'' he said.

Elaborating on the steps taken by his government, Jagan Mohan Reddy said when the first case was identified in the state in March, there was not a single virology lab in the state and samples had to be sent to Pune. But now, all the 13 districts of the state have labs and all the districts are well equipped to extend medicare to COVID-19 victims.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said at least two lakh persons including medical staff, police and others are playing a key role at the ground level to conduct tests on a massive scale, identify those who are affected, trace their contacts and extend treatment.

The Chief Minister said the state has 138 hospitals in both the private and government sector with 37,189 beds treating COVID-19 patients. Similarly, to treat patients with mild symptoms, the state has 109 COVID care centres with 56,000 beds.

"Before the COVID-19 situation, government hospitals had just 3,286 beds with oxygen facilities and this has now been increased to 11,000. In the past three months, 7,000 oxygen beds were made available,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases Jaganmohan Reddy PM-CMs video conference
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp