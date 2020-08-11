STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada hotel fire: Family from Prakasam lost two in mishap

Covid-19 had already caused panic in the family as four of its members contracted the virus. The younger son could not see his mother and brother for the last time as he is home quarantined.

Fire broke out at Swarna Palace where a private hospital took it for treating covid patients in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A family from Kandukur town of Prakasam district has suffered two irreparable losses after a woman and her elder son, along with eight others, were killed in a blaze that broke out at a Covid care centre in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Covid-19 had already caused panic in the family as four of its members contracted the virus. The younger son could not see his mother and brother for the last time as he is home quarantined.

While the elder son, whose wife is seven months pregnant, was an IT professional in Bengaluru and had been working from home, the younger one is an MBBS student.

The father had tested positive on July 30, and contacted Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada as he did not want to get treated in a government hospital. After recovering, he was discharged from a Covid care centre on August 7. Meanwhile, both the sons and their mother also tested positive in confirmatory tests. While the younger son was home quarantined, the woman and her elder son were admitted to Ramesh Hospitals on August 3. After coming to know of the accident, the family, along with their relatives, went to Vijayawada and performed the last rites as per the Covid-19 protocol.

Comments

