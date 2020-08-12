Maoists apologise for death of two tribals in blast in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists on Tuesday apologized for the death of two tribals in a landmine blast at Chintalaveedhi in Pedabayalu Mandal of Vizag Agency on August 1. In a message, Pedabayalu Korukonda Dalam Committee secretary Sudheer said two tribals, Ajay Kumar and Mohan Rao, died in the blast. He said the tribals were like their family members and added that the Maoist leaders visited the victims’ families and consoled them.

Sudheer said the booby traps were laid not to target the tribals, but police personnel after the exchange of fire at Londula on July 19. He advised the people not to go in those areas where they have planted landmines and booby traps.

Maoists called for a ceasefire in view of prevailing Covid-19 crisis in the Agency, which the police violated. In separate messages, AOB South Zonal Committee secretary Ganesh said, “Ceasefire was declared by us in view of corona. However, we will retaliate if we are attacked.” He said they did not attack the police nor any of their agents. Also Special Greyhounds stepped up combing operations during the period and attacked them, he maintained.