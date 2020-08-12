Now, Vizag TDP leaders say Visakhapatnam must be only capital if not Amaravati  

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been demanding that the State government continue Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam welcomed the executive capital decision. However, they also demanded justice to the farmers of Amaravati.

Refuting allegations of differences of opinion within the party on the capital city issue, Vizag Urban district TDP president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said that the TDP’s stand from the head office is clear that Amaravati should be the only capital of the State. “As a Vizagite, I welcome the location of the capital city in the Port City. At the same time, Amaravati should not be deprived of and every inch of it should be developed. You may call it the capital city or any other name, the sacrifices of thousands of farmers should not be ignored. Amaravati should not be killed. Our demand is that the State should have only one capital instead of three as proposed by the State government,” Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.

He said that the capital city should have the Secretariat, Legislature and the High Court. “All we want is Visakhapatnam should be the only capital of AP, if not Amaravati,” he asserted.

Stating that Visakhapatnam is a beautiful and peaceful city and has been already developed industrially and hosted prestigious events such as CII summits, he said the IT sector is developing at a fast pace in the city. The city also has MedTech Zone and other reputed organisations, he added.