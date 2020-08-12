Study long-term effects of styrene gas leak: Experts

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several environmental scientists expressed concern over the long-term effect of styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers plant on health of people of RR Venkatapuram and its surrounding villages, at the first session of an international webinar organised under the aegis of Asian Network for the Rights of Occupational and Environmental Victims (ANOREV) on Tuesday.

The scientists suggested that urine and blood tests be conducted for the people to understand the long-term effect of styrene gas leak on people’s health. The LG Polymers India Pvt Limited, in collaboration with the State government, should conduct the medical tests to assess the harmful health effects of the gas leak on people. The government should also initiate measures to shift hazardous industries from residential areas to ensure the safety of people, they said.Scientists K Babu Rao, V Ramandhar, Ashish Mittal and others participated in the webinar. The international webinar on industrial accidents will be held on August 18 and 25.