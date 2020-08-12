STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSR Cheyutha will benefit 23 lakh women

Vijay Kumar Reddy said about eight lakh widows and single women in the said age group, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, would reap the benefits of YSR Cheyutha.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another step towards women empowerment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the YSR Cheyutha scheme, which will benefit 23 lakh women of SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years, on Wednesday, commissioner, Information & Public Relations, and ex-officio secretary Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said.

In a press release on Tuesday, Vijay Kumar Reddy said each eligible beneficiary would be directly paid a total amount of Rs  75,000 in four years at the rate of Rs  18,750 per annum. “The government would spend an amount of Rs  17,000 crore on the scheme,” he added.

“Unlike other schemes, YSR Cheyutha is unique in the sense that it gives freedom to eligible women to use the amount deposited in their unencumbered accounts for any purpose of their choice. Women who invest the amount on setting up business units as suggested by the government would be provided marketing and technical support. They also become eligible for bank loans,” he explained.

The government has already signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with multinational companies such as Amul, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance, and banks to realise the goal of women empowerment. Stating that the government also ensures scope for the increase in entrepreneurial opportunities for women, the I&PR commissioner said the companies would equip women with marketing and technical know-how, apart from providing them with capacity-building support to generate livelihood opportunities.

Vijay Kumar Reddy said about eight lakh widows and single women in the said age group, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, would reap the benefits of YSR Cheyutha. “The annual amount received by women eligible for pension is Rs  27,000 at the rate of Rs  2,250 per month. In addition to it, they would receive Rs  18,750 per annum under YSR Cheyutha. The total amount comes to Rs  45,750 per annum,” he added.  

The primary objective of YSR Cheyutha is to help more women contribute to the economic progress, Vijay Kumar Reddy said and added that the government would provide marketing and technical assistance to those who evince interest in investing the amount in business.   

Meanwhile, a GO issued on Tuesday by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said the beneficiaries who become eligible after attaining 45 years as on August 12 of every year, will receive the benefits of the scheme.

However, those who are currently enrolled and cross the upper age limit of 60 years will cease to receive the benefits as such beneficiaries will move on to Pension Kanuka, subject to their eligibility.

