COVID-19 impact: Over 5,000 sought counselling for stress, anxiety since June 22 in Krishna

Andhra Pradesh Psychologists’ Association president Dr TS Rao said the district administration appointed five psychologists on June 22 for the purpose.

Published: 13th August 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 5,000 people have sought help from psychologists appointed recently by the district administration to counsel people struggling with anxiety, stress and depression arising due to a pandemic. Of them, around 1,200 approached the counsellors for telecounselling, an official said.   

Andhra Pradesh Psychologists’ Association president Dr TS Rao said the district administration appointed five psychologists on June 22 for the purpose. “So far, 5,445 persons have approached the psychologists, of which 1,200 approached for telecounselling, 3,800 for group counselling and 445 for individual counselling,” he said. “On an average, each psychologist receives 30 calls per day. A majority of people seek suggestions to relieve themselves of anxiety, stress and depression.

Apart from telecounselling, individual and group counselling are also being conducted to sensitise people living in red zones and quarantine centres every Friday and Saturday. Common misconceptions about common cold, viral fevers and the coronavirus are being cleared by circulating brochures and pamphlets,” he explained. The rehabilitation psychologist also observed that many who do not show any symptoms for the coronavirus also approach them seeking help. 

Comments

