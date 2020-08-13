Focus on R&R works of Polavaram, Gandikota projects: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the water resources department to lay focus on rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) of projects including Polavaram and Gandikota so that they can be completed in stipulated time with no compromise on the quality.

He also told the officials to be ready for the second Apex Council meeting to address the issues raised by Telangana, which has moved the Supreme Court against the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

In a review meeting on Wednesday, the CM took stock of the progress of various projects — Owk Tunnel-2, Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-I, Nellore and Sangam barrages, Vamsadhara-Nagavali interlinking stage-II and others — works of which are targeted to be completed this year.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the works of various irrigation projects, whose pace was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, will gain momentum in the coming days.

They told him that the works of Polavaram project were going on despite issues posed due to COVID-19 and monsoon. They said that the works pertaining to the spillway pillars might be completed by September 15. They also informed that a plan has been worked out to continue the works during the flood season. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that focus should be laid on R and R works.

Gandikota reservoir should be able to store 26.85 TMC of water and the R and R works should be completed, the Chief Minister said, adding that Chitravati should be filled with 10 TMC of water. He also instructed the officials to complete the upgradation works on Gandikota-Paidipalem Lift along with Rajoli- Joladarasi projects. The tender process has been sent for judicial preview in this regard, the officials informed the CM.

Reviewing the Neredi barrage project across Vamsadhara, the CM, who had written in the past to his Odisha counterpart, asked the officials not to wait for the reply, and to hold parleys with officials to convene a meeting between the CMs. He also asked the officials to focus on resolving issues pertaining to Janjhavati project.

Jagan instructed the officials to complete the projects in Vizianagaram. With an estimate of `500 crore, the remaining work on the Thotapalli barrage and other projects will be completed. The CM said that some funds can be allotted every month so that the works can be completed.The officials said that the work on Vamsadhara-Nagavali interlinking would be completed by December. When the Chief Minister enquired about the phase-2 of Vamsadhara Stage II, the officials said that they will be completed by March. Neredi Barrage and Janjhavati project issues should be looked into, the CM directed.

Regarding Owk tunnel 2, the officials said that the works would be completed by October as mud was piled up in the tunnel owing to the recent rains, and that steps were being taken as per experts’ advice as there is a possibility of an extra flow of 10,000 cusecs of water. The water from Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project tunnel I could be released by the first week of December, they informed the CM. “In a year’s time, 2.2km of tunnel has been dug,” they noted.

The civil works of Nellore barrage have reached the final stage and that gates are being fixed. Nearly 86.35 per cent of works was completed and the project will be completed by November along with Sangam barrage, they added.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to speed up the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti-Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti linkage works and Pulivendula micro irrigation projects. Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, special chief secretary (water resources) Adityanath Das, engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy were present.

`22.91 cr sanctioned for Musurumilli Reservoir

The water resources department has accorded administrative sanction of `22.91 crore for Musurumilli Reservoir project in Rampachodavaram area of East Godavari district. Special Chief Secretary (water resources) Adityanath Das issued an order (RT 423) to this effect on Wednesday. The project envisages irrigating a command area of 9,164 hectares and drinking water to 23 villages. The project was approved in 2007 and was included under the Accredited Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) with central share.