Police responds to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's allegations

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the allegations levelled by TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on the arrest of one Rajesh Chowdary, State police said the person has been accused in many cases filed in various districts.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the police have asked the Opposition leaders not to discourage the police, which won many national awards for selfless service to public braving COVID-19. The police personnel said the crime rate in all segments has reduced when compared to the former TDP government’s regime.

The police have also pointed out the letter wrote by Naidu to DGP Gautam Sawang expressing his concern that police was dancing to tunes of the YSRC leaders is absolutely baseless and reiterated that the police department is concerned about safety and security of public and vulnerable sections in the society.