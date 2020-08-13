Technical evaluation of Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme bids to be held today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department is set to evaluate the bids filed for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), which has triggered water wars between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on Thursday. Preliminary information revealed that three companies have filed the bids.

“The technical evaluation will be held on Thursday and the commercial evaluation on August 17 (Monday). After identifying the qualified bidders, we will proceed with the reverse auctioning process on the same day (August 17) with the lowest bid received as the benchmark,” an official explained.

According to information, the three companies which filed the bids are Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), a joint venture of SPML - NCC, and Max Infra (I) Ltd. “We have started downloading the bids filed. We will know how many firms have filed the bids during Thursday’s evaluation,” the official added.

The initial benchmark (IBM) value of the project — to be executed under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode — as per the tender document is `3,278.15 crore. The officials have targeted to complete the project in 30 months, once the works are launched.