Tonsured Dalit man writes to Ram Nath Kovind on injustices, President asks Andhra govt to take action

The youth, Indugamilli Prasad of Munikudali village in Seethanagaram mandal, was taken into custody by the Seethanagaram police in July this year allegedly at the insistence of local leaders.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The case of tonsuring of a Dalit youth by a Sub-Inspector on the premises Seethanagaram police station took another turn with the youth sending a representation to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission to join Maoist movement as the law and order system in the State failed to deliver justice to him.

The President’s Secretariat has forwarded the letter to the State government for further action.

The youth, Indugamilli Prasad of Munikudali village in Seethanagaram mandal, was taken into custody by the Seethanagaram police in July this year allegedly at the insistence of local leaders for objecting the ‘illegal’ transportation of sand from the village.

He was tonsured and assaulted by the SI. Later, he was shifted to a hospital after his health condition worsened. 

After the news came out, Dalit associations and Opposition parties raised a hue and cry, following which the SI was suspended and arrested while three other constables were placed under suspension.Meanwhile, Prasad wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday stating that what happened to him was a complete violation of human rights. In the letter, he said that though seven persons were named in the FIR, action was taken only against SI, who joined 24 hours before the day of the incident. “All the others are related to the ruling party and no action was taken against them. The call details of the arrested SI were not made public only to save the real culprits,’’ he said and added that no compensation was paid to him till now.

Stating that he was humiliated because he was a Dalit, Prasad sought the permission of the President to join Maoist movement. “As the law of the land failed to deliver justice, I wanted to look for another option to protect my dignity,” he said in the latter. The President’s Secretariat forwarded the latter to the State government and asked Prasad to meet A Janardhan Babu, assistant secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD) directly for further information.

‘Allow me to join Maoists to protect my dignity’ 

Stating that he was humiliated because he was a Dalit, Prasad sought the permission of the President to join the Maoist movement. “As the law of the land failed to deliver justice, I wanted to look for another option to protect my dignity,” he said in the latter. He added that no compensation was paid to him till now.
 

