Visakhapatnam civic body proposes four flyovers to ease traffic

GVMC chief engineer M Venkateswara Rao told TNIE on Wednesday that bids for preparing DPRs for the flyovers have been awarded to Chaitanya Constructions.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:04 AM

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of the plans to ease city traffic, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed to build four flyovers on the NH-16. The flyovers will be constructed at Gajuwaka, Maddilapalem/Satyam Junction, Hanumanthawaka and PM Palem. 

The consulting agency was asked to submit its report in four months, he said and as part of DPR it will conduct traffic survey at the junctions, soil testing, identify land availability, and prepare design and drawings. 

The four junctions were identified as critical junctions as far as traffic is concerned, he said. The bridges are scheduled to be completed by 2023. Of late there has been increase in traffic in the city.

According to reports, there are now 23 lakh vehicles in the city. Out of them, 80 per cent are two-wheelers and the remaining are cars, autos, vans and trucks. 

