STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam crane mishap: Design, manufacturing defect found to be cause of collapse

Sources said the committee found that the crane had no proven track record, and its design earlier failed at the Mumbai port.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

The crane which collapsed at the Vizag shipyard

The crane which collapsed at the Vizag shipyard

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Manufacturing and design defects in a crane supplied by the company Anupama had caused it to collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here on August 1, killing 10 people, including four HSL employees, the expert committee that probed the incident has stated in its report.

The committee, comprising Andhra University professors from the departments of ECE, mechanical, civil and mechanical engineering, and an R&B engineer, led by the Visakhapatnam urban RDO has submitted its report to District Collector V Vinay Chand. The accident occurred between building dock and spillway berth.

Sources said the committee found that the crane had no proven track record, and its design earlier failed at the Mumbai port. Anupama, which emerged as L1 bidder, was given the contract for the 70 tonne level lifting crane in May 2009.

It was then asked to operationalise the crane by 2010. But the company installed it only in 2017, and entrusted another agency with the erection and assembling of the crane.

Later, Anupama, which was to operationalise the crane, backed out from the project without operationalising it.

The HSL management decided to operationalise it in 2020, and gave the task to Greenfield agency. The HSL had paid 10 per cent of the project cost of Rs 50 lakh, which was due to Anupama, to Greenfiled to commission the crane.

The HSL personnel did not have any experience of installing and operationalising new cranes. The last time the HSL procured a crane was in 1986.

There are 30 cranes at HSL, and the organisation hasn’t witnessed any such untoward incident so far. At the time of the mishap, 10 people – instead of the usual two – were in the cabin of the ill-fated crane.

Four HSL staff and two outsourced employees were among those in the cabin to learn how the crane functions, as they were to maintain it.

The staff in the cabin were seen recording procedures during the trial run. According to the committee, trial operations began from June 1, and the handling capacity was tested by increasing the load step by step.

Though the crane had a capacity of 70 tonne, it handled 125 per cent of the load, i.e around 90 tonne, during the trial run.

However, only 70 tonne was placed during the final trial on August 1, and the crane carried it for 30 metres before it collapsed. It had a new design with a combination of jib and column structures.

The company did not provide a design manual for the crane, the panel found, and added that four bearings, including central bearings, were damaged, triggering the collapse.

The committee conducted an in-depth study for nine days and collected data from the HSL employees and other institutions acros India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada crane mishap Vijayawada
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp