STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former minister K Atchannaidu tests coronavirus positive

He is currently undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur. Doctors conducted Covid-19 test on him as the TDP leader was suffering from cold and cough.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former minister and TDP deputy floor leader in the state Assembly K Atchannaidu, who is in judicial remand in the ESI scam case, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur. Doctors conducted Covid-19 test on him as the TDP leader was suffering from cold and cough.

Confirming the same, his advocate Maguluri Hari Babu said, “A team of doctors of Ramesh Hospital regularly submit reports on former minister Atchannaidu’s health condition as per a direction of the High Court. Today (on Thursday), the report confirmed that he is infected with the coronavirus and undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals.”

After the news broke out, party general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Twitter, wished the leader speedy recovery. TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu, Atchannaidu’s nephew, prayed for his uncle’s recovery.  ACB officials arrested former minister Atchannaidu at his native Nimmada in Srikakulam on June 12, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the purchase of equipment, medicines and other items in the Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services between 2014 and 2019.

He was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) on health grounds as per directions of the court. He was discharged after a minor surgery on July 1 even as TDP activists objected the same. Following an interim order of the High Court on July 8, he was shifted to Ramesh Hospitals the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Atchannaidu TDP COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp