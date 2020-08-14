Former minister K Atchannaidu tests coronavirus positive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former minister and TDP deputy floor leader in the state Assembly K Atchannaidu, who is in judicial remand in the ESI scam case, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur. Doctors conducted Covid-19 test on him as the TDP leader was suffering from cold and cough.

Confirming the same, his advocate Maguluri Hari Babu said, “A team of doctors of Ramesh Hospital regularly submit reports on former minister Atchannaidu’s health condition as per a direction of the High Court. Today (on Thursday), the report confirmed that he is infected with the coronavirus and undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals.”

After the news broke out, party general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Twitter, wished the leader speedy recovery. TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu, Atchannaidu’s nephew, prayed for his uncle’s recovery. ACB officials arrested former minister Atchannaidu at his native Nimmada in Srikakulam on June 12, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the purchase of equipment, medicines and other items in the Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services between 2014 and 2019.

He was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) on health grounds as per directions of the court. He was discharged after a minor surgery on July 1 even as TDP activists objected the same. Following an interim order of the High Court on July 8, he was shifted to Ramesh Hospitals the same day.