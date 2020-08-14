Mineral-rich lands not for house sites: Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government not to use mineral-rich lands or those pertaining to water resources for distribution of house sites to the poor. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Maheswari and Justice K Lalitha issued interim orders to this effect.

In its orders, the bench observed that officials were acting contrary to Board Standing Orders (BSO) in respect of the distribution of the house sites and advised them to keep in mind that government orders violative of BSO would be invalid. It pointed out that a plethora of petitions were being filed in the court since the officials were ignoring BSO.