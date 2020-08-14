STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, e-passes for air passengers entering Andhra to be auto-generated

As on Thursday, auto-generation of e-passes was possible under the ‘domestic passenger enrolment’ section.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers with masks at Vijayawada airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: E-passes will now be generated automatically for people entering Andhra Pradesh by flight. So far, this facility was only available for people entering the state by road.

“Since the Central government said special permission for inter-state travel is not needed in the third phase of ‘Unlock’, we felt e-passes for air travel were not necessary. But Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney insisted on maintaining a record of people entering the state, so we continued with the process. However, from now, e-passes for people travelling by air will be generated automatically,” special task force officer MT Krishna Babu said.

The only need to register for e-passes now is so the government can maintain a database, which will help ground-level staff, such as ANMs, Asha workers and ward secretaries, monitor people who enter the State, he added.

“After the CS asked us to continue issuing e-passes, we discussed it with the airlines functioning in Andhra Pradesh. A few wished to retain the old system of issuing tickets only after people submit an e-pass acknowledgement number, but the others were ready to issue tickets without an acknowledgement number. We needed time to make the technical changes for auto-generation of e-passes,” the official explained.

On Spandana (spandana.ap.go.in), the state government’s online services portal, travellers can mention the mode of transport and purpose of visit under the ‘Covid-19 Movement of People’ section.

As on Thursday, auto-generation of e-passes was possible under the ‘domestic passenger enrolment’ section. The facility will be available for other sections — ‘online registration of pass’, ‘employee registration for pass’, and ‘emergency (health) pass — from Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-pass Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp