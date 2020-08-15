STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
855 new COVID-19 cases take total over 23K in Vizag

The total number of persons died in the district till now stands at 162.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 885 new cases were reported on Friday taking the total to 23,814. The total number of persons died in the district till now stands at 162.

While 11,177 cases were recorded in 135 days after the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the city on March 19, the number of cases doubled as 12,637 cases were reported in just 14 days in August.
About 1,752 people were discharged from various COVID-19 hospitals, taking the total to 18,220. There are now 5,432 active cases, special COVID-19 officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar said in a statement here on Friday.

He said the cases are likely to rise at least till September second week or third week and they will decline after that. He urged the people to take all precautions to check the spread of the virus.

