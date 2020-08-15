Andhra's Vignan University online classes for BTech first-year students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vignan University started online classes for all branches, including BTech first-year students, at Vadlamudi village of Chebrolu mandal in district on Thursday. On the occasion, chairperson Dr Lavu Rathaiah said that the university has started classes online classes without precious time of the students.

He said that starting online classes would not be a hindrance for the students during the academic year. He said that the students will be introduced to four new courses, namely Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Business Systems, Robotics and Automation. The classes for students have been created by their faculty using technology, especially in Apps such as Zoom, to create attractive digital content that is easy for the students to understand.

“We have set up a special monitoring system to monitor the online classes for the students,” he said. It was also suggested to the first-year students that the students should have a good personality along with reading. He said that the university has been continuing to teach students moral values from the student stage as a yajna for four decades. Vice Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said that the days are changing and companies expect skilled sets, mastery of technical aspects, leadership skills from the students.