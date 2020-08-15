STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Vignan University online classes for BTech first-year students

On the occasion, chairperson Dr Lavu Rathaiah said that the university has started classes online classes without precious time of the students.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Online class

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vignan University started online classes for all branches, including BTech first-year students, at Vadlamudi village of Chebrolu mandal in district on Thursday. On the occasion, chairperson Dr Lavu Rathaiah said that the university has started classes online classes without precious time of the students.

He said that starting online classes would not be a hindrance for the students during the academic year. He said that the students will be introduced to four new courses, namely Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Business Systems, Robotics and Automation. The classes for students have been created by their faculty using technology, especially in Apps such as Zoom, to create attractive digital content that is easy for the students to understand.

“We have set up a special monitoring system to monitor the online classes for the students,” he said. It was also suggested to the first-year students that the students should have a good personality along with reading. He said that the university has been continuing to teach students moral values from the student stage as a yajna for four decades. Vice Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said that the days are changing and companies expect skilled sets, mastery of technical aspects, leadership skills from the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vignan University online classes
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp