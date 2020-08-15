BJP leader Somu Veerraju slams YSRC government for dropping case of youth attacking police station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has found fault with the YSRC government for withdrawing prosecution of minority youth involved in a case of an attack on a police station in Guntur district.

He alleged that the ruling party was resorting to opportunistic politics for appeasing minorities and that decisions like this would give opportunity for ‘anti-social’ elements to grow. “Decisions like this may also result in incidents like the recent riots in Bengaluru. This is nothing but ridiculing the equality of law,” he alleged. The BJP State chief also demanded the State government to go for a phased reopening of schools.