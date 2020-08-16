STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adulterated liquor racket busted, three arrested

The trio formed a team and started preparing and selling the solution mixed with water and artificial food colours taking advantage of increase in liquor prices and non-availability of liquor.

Published: 16th August 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Sreenu sold each 90 ml bottle at Rs 150. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of East Godavari district Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) busted an adulterated liquor racket and arrested three persons. The accused were identified as Nalli Rajesh (33) of Antharvedipalem, Adapa Sreenu (48) of Moripodu and K Srinivas (40) of Malkipuram.

The trio formed a team and started preparing and selling the solution mixed with water and artificial food colours taking advantage of increase in liquor prices and non-availability of liquor in villages. 

During the investigation, the SEB officials found that consuming the solution frequently can cause health complications, which may even lead to death. According to Razole Circle inspector Durga Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused Rajesh, who lost his job during the lockdown, is the mastermind behind the illegal trade.

Upon knowing that Arsenicum Album 200 solution contains 90 per cent of alcohol, the accused befriended Srinivas, who owns a Homeopathic medicine store in Malkipuram, and purchased 10 bottles of Arsenicum Album 200. He has been supplying adulterated liquor to various belt shop owners for the past two months.

“We found the adulterated liquor filled in one litre bottles when we raided a belt shop at Moripodu. The solution is commonly used for treatment of animals such as cows and buffaloes.

Each one litre bottle contains 450 ml of Arsenicum Album 200 and 550 ml water. In order to bring the colour of Whisky or Brandy, the accused used artificial food colours. Samples were collected and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical analysis. The accused also used Sulphur 30C as a substitute for Arsenicum Album,” he said.

Explaining how the liquor was sold through the belt shops, the CI said Rajesh introduced himself as a distributor to Sreenu and asked him to sell it on a commission basis. Sreenu sold each 90 ml bottle at Rs 150.

“The accused admitted that he sold the adulterated liquor to more than 20 persons. We are identifying the persons who consumed it to conduct medical tests on them,” the CI said, adding that no one fell ill after consuming the adulterated liquor so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Illegal Liquor
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp