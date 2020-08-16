Adulterated liquor racket busted, three arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of East Godavari district Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) busted an adulterated liquor racket and arrested three persons. The accused were identified as Nalli Rajesh (33) of Antharvedipalem, Adapa Sreenu (48) of Moripodu and K Srinivas (40) of Malkipuram.

The trio formed a team and started preparing and selling the solution mixed with water and artificial food colours taking advantage of increase in liquor prices and non-availability of liquor in villages.

During the investigation, the SEB officials found that consuming the solution frequently can cause health complications, which may even lead to death. According to Razole Circle inspector Durga Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused Rajesh, who lost his job during the lockdown, is the mastermind behind the illegal trade.

Upon knowing that Arsenicum Album 200 solution contains 90 per cent of alcohol, the accused befriended Srinivas, who owns a Homeopathic medicine store in Malkipuram, and purchased 10 bottles of Arsenicum Album 200. He has been supplying adulterated liquor to various belt shop owners for the past two months.

“We found the adulterated liquor filled in one litre bottles when we raided a belt shop at Moripodu. The solution is commonly used for treatment of animals such as cows and buffaloes.

Each one litre bottle contains 450 ml of Arsenicum Album 200 and 550 ml water. In order to bring the colour of Whisky or Brandy, the accused used artificial food colours. Samples were collected and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical analysis. The accused also used Sulphur 30C as a substitute for Arsenicum Album,” he said.

Explaining how the liquor was sold through the belt shops, the CI said Rajesh introduced himself as a distributor to Sreenu and asked him to sell it on a commission basis. Sreenu sold each 90 ml bottle at Rs 150.

“The accused admitted that he sold the adulterated liquor to more than 20 persons. We are identifying the persons who consumed it to conduct medical tests on them,” the CI said, adding that no one fell ill after consuming the adulterated liquor so far.