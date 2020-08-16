Coastal districts get heavy rain due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts received heavy rainfall on Saturday due to low-pressure areas in the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

Many places in the coastal districts and isolated parts of the Rayalaseema region received light to moderate rains.

Vararamachandrapuram (East Godavari district) recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, followed by Kunavaram (East Godavari) with 8 cm, Kukunoor and Velairpad (West Godavari) and Chintur (East Godavari) with 6 cm, Tuni (East Godavari) and Narsipatnam (Visakhapatnam) with 5 cm, Prathipadu (East Godavari) and Polavaram (West Godavari) with 4 cm, and Chintapalle and Yelamanchili (Visakhapatnam), Tiruvuru (Krishna), and Macherla (Guntur) with 3 cm each.

Between 8 am and 8 pm on Saturday, Munchingput (Visakhapatnam) received rainfall of 5.6 cm, followed by Marakavarapallem (Visakhapatnam) with 4.7 cm, Maredumill (East Godavari) with 4.52 cm, and Addateegala (East Godavari) with 4.22 cm.