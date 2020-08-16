It’s every Indian’s duty to protect democracy: Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday unfurled the national flag at his residence and extended his Independence Day greetings to the people of the Telugu States and other parts of the country.

Naidu paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and recalled the great sacrifices made by them to break the chains of slavery.

“This was the day when the Indians achieved victory in their struggle for rights. Our freedom was the result of sacrifices made by many patriots. The true tribute to their sacrifices is to preserve the democratic systems,” the TDP chief said.

“Our forefathers formulated the fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, Constitution and a well-founded democratic system. The attacks on democratic institutions would amount to betrayal of not just an individual, but the society as a whole,” he said.

“It would be every Indian’s responsibility to protect and preserve our democratic legacy if anybody tries to undermine it with their attacks on the Constitutional institutions and systems. If the democratic spirit is not upheld, we will be responsible for wasting the sacrifices made by our forefathers,” he added.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah hoisted the national flag at the TDP AP office near Mangalagiri.