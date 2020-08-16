STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for JNTUK’s engineering college building today

The government has allotted 85 acres of land for the construction of five buildings at Kakani village in Narasaraopet mandal.

Published: 16th August 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone online for the construction of JNTUK’s University College of Engineering building at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Sunday. The compound wall of the college has already been constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. 

The executive council of JNTUK has decided to complete the five blocks at the earliest to conduct classes. At present, the classes are being held at NBR College in Narasaraopet. The government has allotted 85 acres of land for the construction of five buildings at Kakani village in Narasaraopet mandal.

It may be noted that the college was started in Narasaraopet in 2016. JNTU-Kakinada sanctioned the required amount to construct the five buildings at Narasaraopet during the 25th executive council meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Prof V Ramalinga Raju.

The executive council approved the funds to construct administrative and academic blocks, hostels for boys and girls, electric sub-stations and internal roads. The council also approved the designs of the buildings to be constructed at a cost of Rs 78.9 crore. Internal roads, drainage system and other basic amenities will also be provided.

The following are the estimates: Construction of administrative block (G+1) Rs 9.78 crore, academic block-1 (G+1) 10.8 crore, academic block-2 (G+2) Rs 12.9 crore, boys’ hostel (G+5) Rs 27.62 crore and girls’ hostel (G+4) Rs 17.8 crore. JNTU College Narasaraopet principal Prof VV Subba Rao said that the CM will lay the foundation stone online on Sunday. Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju, Mekathoti Sucharita among others will participate in the foundation stone laying event at Kakani village in Narasaraopet mandal. 

At a glance

The executive council gave the nod to construct administrative and academic blocks, hostels for boys and girls, electric sub-stations and internal roads 

