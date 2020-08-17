21-year-old with human skull creates scare in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Relli Veedhi when a half-burnt human skull was found in a gunny bag near a dilapidated house. None knew what 21-year-old youth A Raju, who stayed alone in the house, was doing.

According to locals, a few of them alleged that bad odour emanated from the house where Raju was staying and raised an alarm. Scared, Raju then allegedly threw the skull in a vacant place near his house.

Afraid locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took Raju into their custody.

According to One Town police station Inspector Chandrasekhar, as per the primary probe, Raju lived alone in the dilapidated house and he is reportedly a ganja addict.

The police said that the accused might have stolen the skull from the anatomy lab of Andhra Medical College.

“We are yet to ascertain more facts in the case,” he said. The police have ruled out speculations that the youth was eating the skull or he is a ganja peddler.