STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

21-year-old with human skull creates scare in Andhra Pradesh

The police said that the accused might have stolen the skull from the anatomy lab of Andhra Medical College.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

The police said that the accused might have stolen the skull from the anatomy lab of Andhra Medical College.

The police said that the accused might have stolen the skull from the anatomy lab of Andhra Medical College. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Relli Veedhi when a half-burnt human skull was found in a gunny bag near a dilapidated house. None knew what 21-year-old youth A Raju, who stayed alone in the house, was doing.

According to locals, a few of them alleged that bad odour emanated from the house where Raju was staying and raised an alarm. Scared, Raju then allegedly threw the skull in a vacant place near his house.

Afraid locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took Raju into their custody.
According to One Town police station Inspector Chandrasekhar, as per the primary probe, Raju lived alone in the dilapidated house and he is reportedly a ganja addict.

The police said that the accused might have stolen the skull from the anatomy lab of Andhra Medical College. 

“We are yet to ascertain more facts in the case,” he said. The police have ruled out speculations that the youth was eating the skull or he is a ganja peddler.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Police
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp