Thunderstorms likely to occur in next five days across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and active South West Monsoon, heavy rains occurred at isolated places in East Godavari district and parts of West Godavari district.

Light to moderate rains were recorded in Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam districts and several other places in coastal districts and isolated places in Rayalaseema districts.

IMD reports indicate that the well marked low pressure area, which now lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, is likely to move west north-west and weaken by Monday evening. However, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around August 19.

Under its influence, there will be strong winds with a speed reaching 45-55 kmph along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast for the next three days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Wednesday.Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next five days, according to an IMD forecast.

In the last 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, the highest rainfall of 10 cm was recorded in Vara Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari district, followed by Kunavaram of the same district (8 cm).

While Kukunoor, Velaripad of West Godavari and Chintur of East Godavari recorded 6 cm of rain each, Tuni of East Godavari, Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam city received 5 cm. Prathipadu of East Godavari, Polavaram of Gest Godavari received 4 cm rain and Chintapalle in Visakhapatnam, Tiruvuru in Krishna 3 cm each.

