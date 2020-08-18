CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays stone for JNTU-N campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of JNTU-Narasaraopet in Guntur district via video link from his camp office in Tadepalle on Monday.



The Chief Minister said the first batch of JNTU-N commenced in 2016 and the foundation stone for the college campus is being laid when that batch is in its final year.



“The previous TDP government did not even think about constructing the college campus. Its focus was always on constructing private colleges and labs. Our government is determined to change all that,” he said.

Stating that JNTU-N will help in the development of backward Palnadu region, he said the State government has sanctioned Rs 80 crore to construct the campus this year.



An additional Rs 40 crore will be sanctioned next year, totalling Rs 120 crore, he added. The government is making all efforts to develop the Palnadu region.



“We want the college students to benefit and the teaching faculty to be strengthened. We have given nod for filling 1,100 assistant professor vacancies,” he pointed out.