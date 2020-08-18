STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Less than 85,000 active coronavirus cases left in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district, which witnessed a surge last month, has been recording less new cases since the past few days. 

Published: 18th August 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

People gather to give samples for Covid-19 testing at a mobile laboratory in Tirupati.

People gather to give samples for Covid-19 testing at a mobile laboratory in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh, yet again, recorded more number of recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus on Monday. Though the total number of infections is inching closer to the three lakh mark, the improving recovery rate has left active cases under 85,000.

While 7,866 more patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, as many as 6,780 others tested positive for Covid-19, taking the overall confirmed cases to 2,96,609, out of which 84,777 were active; 44,578 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, according to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre.

District-wise, East Godavari recorded the highest number of new cases of 911, after which cumulative cases in the district rose to 41,204, the highest in the state. 

With 535 new cases, the tally in Anantapur crossed the 30,000-mark, while Visakhapatnam has reported over 25,000 infections with the addition of 519 new cases.

Krishna district, which witnessed a surge last month, has been recording less new cases since the past few days. 

Even on Monday, 135 new cases were recorded, which took the tally here to 12,479. Prakasam, where 357 more tested positive, has a total of 12,223 cases, the lowest in the state.

Meanwhile, the Covid toll rose by 82 to 2,732. Prakasam recorded 13 new casualties, followed by 10 in East Godavari, eight in Chittoor, seven each in Guntur and Kadapa, six each in Srikakulam and West Godavari, five each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, three in Krishna district and two in Nellore district.

Kurnool and Guntur districts both have reported 297 casualties each. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp