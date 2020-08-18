STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Produce evidence or face action: Home Minister in phone tapping accusation against YSRC

There is a conspiracy behind the allegations of phone tapping and it is clearly mud-slinging on the government.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRC was illegally tapping phones of opposition parties, advocates, media persons and social activists. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On a day when Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking central probe into alleged phone tapping by the government, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita refuted the allegation. 

Addressing a press conference at Guntur district urban office along with DGP Goutam Sawang on Monday, she asked the Opposition party to come out with evidence or else face it will face action if the allegations are proved to be concocted by them. 

The Home Minister recalled that the YSRC produced evidence of phone tapping of YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishana Reddy, presently the government advisor, by the previous TDP government using an Israel equipment. Similarly, the TDP should produce evidence, she said. 

“There is no need for the government to tap phones. There is a conspiracy behind the allegations of phone tapping and it is clearly mud-slinging on the government. Naidu wrote a letter to the Prime Minister without any evidence and it is highly objectionable,’’ she said. 

“This is nothing but slander as the Opposition party is unable to digest the goodwill of the government,  thanks to the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,’’ she said.

Prove allegations: MLA to Naidu 

Meanwhile, refuting the allegation of phone tapping, YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said Naidu was trying to make an issue out of nothing and categorically stated that there was no need for the government to tap phones. Speaking to the media on Monday, the MLA challenged Naidu to prove his allegations.  

On the letter written by Naidu addressing the Prime Minister, he said that everyone had seen how Naidu criticised Modi before the elections by teaming up with anti-BJP parties. 

“Now, after facing a defeat in the election, Naidu took a U-turn and started praising the Prime Minister,” he observed. It is absurd for Naidu to demand an inquiry by Central agencies, as he is the one who stalled the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate presence in the state. 

The MLA asked whether Naidu regained faith in the CBI after losing power. 

